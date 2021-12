Image credit: Instagram

5 popular Bigg Boss contestants who openly confessed their love

There have been many Bigg Boss contestants who have found love on Salman Khan hosted controversial reality shows. While some went kaput, some went on to tying the knot after their stint was over. Recently, Rashami Desai openly confessed her love to Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz and grabbed several eyeballs. Earlier, popular contestants like Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Prince Narula and Gauahar Khan have also professed their love for their fellow contestants. Take a look.