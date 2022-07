Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi once gave a befitting reply to a troll who left a sick comment about her bossom. She wrote, 'I am proud of my bosom...and no female should be ashamed of it. God has structured us in a manner for a reason. Nothing can be shameful about it. Good, you raised this topic. Humans first started covering themselves to save themselves from heat and cold not from the eyes of some perverts as those eyes didn't exist earlier. Now they do- in you!'