Image credit: Instagram

15 popular Bigg Boss contestants who failed to impress the audience

Bigg Boss is India's most popular reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan. Right now, its 15th season is on air. Each season has some famous celebrities as its contestants and among them few are able to make their place, while others fail to do so. 'Bigg Boss' started in 2006 and is based on the Dutch reality show 'Bigg Brother'. The show also came out on the online platform that was hosted by Karan Johar. Divya Agarwal became the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Here we get a glimpse of a few popular stars from the entertainment industry, who did not reached the finale and were not up to the mark in terms of impressing the audience.