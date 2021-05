Image credit: Instagram

OTT shows and films that faced people's ire

Streaming platforms have become popular ever since they came to India and acted as an alternate source of entertainment for the audience. However, the unabashed use of abuse, violence and sex in the name of creative liberty courted sevveral controversies. From Netflix's Sacred Games to Amazon Prime's Tandav, here's a look at these OTT films and web shows that faced people's ire.