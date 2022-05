Sriti Jha

During ‘Confessions of a Romantic Asexual’ at the Kommune Spoken Fest in Mumbai, she narrated her feeling through a poem. She said in the poem that she learned to lie in 'words and moans'. A part of her poem read, 'You can feel all the butterflies and your heart skip a beat for someone and yet not want to do it. Does that make your love any less? Does that make you incomplete?' She then sang a song by Backstreet Boys. The song was 'I am asexual, I am not the only one'.