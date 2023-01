Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Who says exes can't be friends? There are many examples from Bollywood who prove otherwise. The biggest is that of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is widely reported that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship. But they parted ways and Katrina dated Ranbir Kapoor. She is now married to Vicky Kaushal. However, she still shares a great friendship with Salman Khan. They are going to be seen together in Tiger 3.