Anil Kapoor not the first choice for Mr. India

If you thought that the casting secret of Bajrangi Bhaijaan was shocking, then wait till you hear this. Not many know that Salim-Javed had initially written Mr. India, keeping Amitabh Bachchan in mind for the eponymous role, and Anil Kapoor was only considered for it after the Big B refused the part, feeling that playing an invisible character for most of the film would overshadow his performance and also be detrimental for his image. Apparently, this had also miffed the legendary scriptwriting duo, who had penned several of Amitabh’s blockbuster classic, and at a Holi party later, Javed Akhtar had told him that neither would work with the superstar again. However, rumour has it that Salim Khan was never privy to what Javed Akhtar was going to say and after learning what he had uttered, decided that it was Javed whom he’d never work with again (their relationship was already getting fractured for some time before that), thus Mr. India ended up being the last collaboration of India’s greatest screenplay writers ever.