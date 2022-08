Image credit: Instagram

Celebs who got slapped or attacked in public

Bollywood celebs are adored by their fans but they have also been at the receiving end of hate. Recently, Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharma got beaten up by an unidentified man when he visited a Ghaziabad hospital with his parents. Previously, Salman Khan, Aditya Narayan, Gauahar Khan and more celebs were either slapped or attacked in public. Take a look.