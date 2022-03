Image credit: Instagram

These Bollywood celebs are every Bollywood party ki jaan

Where there are parties, Bollywood celebrities follow suit. Who's who Bollywood come under one roof and party like there's no tomorrow. But some of them are the livewires of any party and there's no fun without them. Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and others are never too late to the party. Take a look.