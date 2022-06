Image credit: Instagram

Virat Kohli

Instagram is one of the most important platforms for any celebrity. It helps them stay connected with their fans. The majority of stars are on Instagram and of course, there is a war between celebs for followers. Let's take a look at Indian celebrities who make the maximum noise on Instagram and enjoy a great fan following. On the top of the list is cricketer Virat Kohli. The ace cricketer who is also Anushka Sharma's husband is the first Indian celebrity to reach 200 million followers mark on Instagram.