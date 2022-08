Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood celebs who have pledged to donate their organs

When it comes to supporting social causes, many Bollywood celebrities have been at the forefront. And you will be shocked to know that Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rakhi Sawant and others have pledged to donate their organs to save lives. Take a look.