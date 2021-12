Image credit: Instagram

9 unfinished love stories that made you cry a river

We all love happy endings and are equally sad when we witness love stories that remain unfinished. It leaves the audience wanting for more and feel all the emotions that actors portray through their stellar performances. Movies like Tere Naam, MS Dhoni biopic, Ek Villain and others have not only shown us how to love someone unconditionally but also left us teary-eyed with their sad endings. Take a look.