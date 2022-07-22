Samantha Ruth Prabhu admits to having hard feelings for Naga Chaitanya

Koffee With Karan 7's third episode had Samantha Ruth Prabhu and, Akshay Kumar, while Sam was candid like never before on the show. Akshay was hilarious. On the show, the Pushpa actress spoke about her solution to hard times. In the show she even admitted to having hard feelings for Naga Chaitanya. There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes. It's not an amicable situation right now. It might be in the future