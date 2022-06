Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Item numbers have become a very integral part of films. Makers do try to incorporate a sassy, peppy number in films to titillate the audience. And we have ample examples that prove that item numbers work the best with the audience. One of the recent item numbers had got audiences hooked is Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's killer moves on Oo Antava beats left everyone grooving. But do you know how much the actress charged for one song? As reported by Filmibeat.com, Samantha Ruth Prabhu supposedly charged to Rs 5 crore for this one. WHAT.