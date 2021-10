Image credit: Google

Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Sing got divorced in 2004. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2005, Saif had called their relationship ‘impossible’. “Please don't kill me with a feeling of constant guilt just because I've had the courage to finally walk away from an impossible relationship to find some solace, he had said. He had also added that she had asked for ‘crores of rupees’ in alimony and that he had ‘no money’ at that time.