Sanjay Dutt’s involvement in 1993 Mumbai blasts

Sanjay Dutt is one of the most popular actors we have. He has also been involved in several controversies. He was found guilty in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) at that time Rakesh Maria was handing his case and, in his autobiography, ‘Let me say it now’ has revealed how he nabbed the actor. Sanjay was arrested at the airport right after he came back from a film shoot abroad.