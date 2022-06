Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's bond is known to all. It was on Koffee With Karan that their story began. The actress openly confessed that she wants to date Kartik Aaryan. Soon reports of them being a couple made it to the headlines. But soon after Love Aaj Kal 2, stories of their breakup hit headlines. Now, they are once again in the news as they bumped into each other at an event. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan cordially exchanged pleasantries and even posed for the paps together. On that note, here's looking at other exes who remained to be cordial even after their spilt.