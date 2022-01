Image credit: Instagram

Siddharth’s 'sexual slur' at Saina Nehwal

Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth has found himself in the middle of a new controversy. His reply to Saina Nehwal’s tweet saying that PM's security should be compromised is in the news. “No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi,” Saina had tweeted. Quote tweeting her tweet, Siddharth wrote, Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Folded hands. Shame on you #Rihanna. Many are finding the tweet to be an alleged sexual slur. Reacting to his tweet, Saina said in an interview that it was ‘not nice’ and he should have used better words. This is not the first time the actor has been in the news for his controversies. Here’s a look: