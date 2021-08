Image credit: Instagram

Akhay Kumar

Akhay Kumar now lives a very lavish and comfortable life but he is also among the most hardworking actors of Bollywood. Before marking his debut as an actor, he worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok. But did you know, for his first film, the actor got paid Rs 5000? Now he is one of the the highest paid actor in Bollywood. Reportedly, he has charged Rs 120 crore for his next.