Superstars queue up for their upcoming cinematic biggies

After a gap of 2 years, theatres have finally been revived thanks to the big south releases including RRR, Pushpa, KGF 2 and Bollywood films such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sooryavanshi and The Kashmir Files. And now superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Vijay Deverakonda and Prabhas are queuing up for their upcoming cinematic biggies, which promise to take the entertainment to the next level. Take a look.