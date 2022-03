Shah Rukh Khan

Stardom is something that isn't very easy to handle. It takes years to build your fandom and if you have managed to touch the heart of your audience they become your fans for LIFE. And when someone loves you they go beyond to express that feeling today let's talk about the craziest thing that the fans have done for their favorite stars. To begin with is Bollywood's KING Khan, the kind of stardom he holds, nobody, I repeat nobody in the industry has He is KING KHAN and his fans worships him. Over the years, SRK has earned love and admiration from his fans across the globe. He is not an actor or superstar for them but LOVE. Shah Rukh Khan's fans often go to any extranet just to have his one glimpse. And one such incident is that an admirer of Shah Rukh from Lucknow made an entire SRK palace at his home. He turned his house into a memoir hall by posting thousands of pictures of the actor on the wall. Vishal Singh even changed his name to Vishahrukh Singh!