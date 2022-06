Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood celebs who got Covid post Karan Johar's birthday bash

It has been reported that Karan Johar's grand celebration on 50th birthday at YRF Studio has left over 50 guests infected with Covid-19. While there's no official confirmation about the list of celebs who have contracted the virus, it has come to the fore that Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Akshay Kumar have been down with the virus. Take a look.