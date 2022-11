Nora Fatehi makes a surprising revelation

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Nora Fatehi revealed that she once got into a massive fight with a co-star. She revealed that he misbehaved with her and she slapped him for the same. In return, he slapped her too and the fight escalated so much that the director had to intervene. In the past, there have been several instances when co-stars and celebs have gotten into ugly fights and slapped each other. The shocking instances have made it to the headlines. Take a look.