From Shah Rukh Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood celebs unfurl the Tricolour at home [View Pics] As India prepares for its 75th Independence Day, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonu Sood and others have hoisted the Tricolour at their residence as an expression of their support for the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. Take a look.