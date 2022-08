Image credit: Instagram

Leaked pictures of upcoming Bollywood movies

There has been a lot of buzz around some upcoming Bollywood movies such as Pathaan, Tiger 3, Heart of Stone, Animal and Dunki. While the makers are busy shooting while keeping the details under wraps, some of the pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna from the sets were leaked online. Take a look.