Image credit: Instagram

Whopping OTT rights of upcoming Bollywood biggies

OTT platforms have become the ultimate source of entertainment for moviegoers. Due to the pandemic, several producers and filmmakers took the digital route to release much-awaited movies. Even after theatres have finally started operating at full capacity, the demand for acquiring digital rights of big budget movies is still on the rise. From Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Salman Khan's Tiger 3, the OTT rights of these upcoming Bollywood movies will surely leave you jaw-dropped. Take a look.