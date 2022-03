Image credit: Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

After breaking up with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor had said, Yes, it was a very trying period for me for almost a month, and it was very clearly a question for me of choosing between my personal feelings and my profession. I had two choices, one was to come back and not talk at all, not go out in the press and not interact with the media, which would save me the pain of answering questions I am uncomfortable about, or go out there and promote my film which was releasing in three weeks. I chose to do the latter because I think it was important for me as a hero to be there for my film and I had great faith in the film. So, yes it was difficult and uncomfortable but I accepted that as a part of the way things work out here.”