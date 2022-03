Shahid Kapoor

We all know about Bollywood stars and their love for everything expensive. From fanciest houses, vanity vans to high-end luxury cars, Bollywood stars put in a lot of money to lead a dreamy life. Well, there are some stars who are crazy about expensive bikes. For instance, Shahid Kapoor owns a fancy BMW R1250 GS Adventure. It costs a bomb. The beast comes at a price of Rs 16.85 lakh. He also owns Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.