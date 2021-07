Image credit: Google

Shakti Asktitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Nothing lasts forever. And if it’s a TV show, you love watching or are invested in, the pain can last for days. There have been rumours about some shows going off air. In this pic, we have Shakti Asktitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. According to reports, the show starring Rubina Dilaik, Cezanne Khan, Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal, may soon go off air. The show premiered its first episode in 2016.