Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat call it quits?

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat who met in Bigg Boss OTT instantly fell in love with each other. They were a part of Bigg Boss 15 too. Fans loved them together and coined a term for them called ShaRa. However, latest reports suggest that both of them have called it quits. A source informed Filmfare, ' Both of them have immense respect for each other and will continue to be friends.' As ShaRa fans are expressing disappointment over this news, here's looking at other TV couples who left fans heartbroken with their shocking splits.