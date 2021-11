Image credit: Instagram

Rajiv Adatia

Rajiv Adatia created a ruckus as soon as he entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. He was seen threatening to expose his own friends. During this, Rajiv harassed Ieshaan Sehgaal a lot. He tried to separate Ieshaan and Miesha. Now that both of them are out, Rajiv is not getting any footage in the show.