Playing with platinum blonde

Shehnaaz Gill made our jaws drop when she sported a platinum blonde wig for her Filmfare shoot. It was a truly international look. People compared her look to that of Katy Perry and Lady Gaga. Platinum blonde has been in vogue right now. We have seen Arjun Rampal, BTS’ J-Hope and Katy Perry with the hue. Let us take a look…