Shehnaaz Gill

Reality TV has become as popular as daily soaps. Fans love to watch shows like Bigg Boss, Dance Deewane, Lock Upp and more. And well, these shows have also become a platform for many contestants to emerge as stars. We have seen many contestants on reality TV shows going on to achieve the greatest success in their profession. The best example is that of Shehnaaz Gill. The Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif has now become Desh Ki Shehnaaz Gill. She among the most popular faces in the industry now. And well, post the show, the lady underwent a massive transformation too. Shedding all the extra kilos, Shehnaaz Gill has now become the hottest diva in town.