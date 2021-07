Image credit: Google.com

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The life of an actress is difficult. It gets even more tougher when they are constantly surrounded by the media glare due to their husbands' deeds. Recently, Shilpa Shetty Kundra had to go through the harsh criticism on social media after her husband and bussiness tycoon Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in making pornographic videos and publishing them through apps. In the past, actresses like Madalsa Sharma, Nisha Rawal, Divya Kumar Khosla, Sussanne Khan and Zarina Wahab too have gone through similar embarrassments. Take a look.