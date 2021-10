Image credit: Instagram

When Bollywood stars went OTT with weirdest fashion trends

Sometimes it is okay to restrict yourself from attempting anything and everything that comes to your mind. But it seems like there was no one tell these 90s Bollywood celebrities who went OTT with their most weirdest fashion trends. From Shilpa Shetty seesawing on Akshay Kumar's stomach to Jackie Shroff posing pretty in a thong, including others such as Rekha, Mithun Chakraborty, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, these 90s fashion trends can kill you instantly.