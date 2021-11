Image credit: Instagram

Celebs who don't resemble their parents at all

There are kids who look like spitting images of their parents. And then there are kids who don't resemble their parents at all. Many of us have also been at a position where our friends or relatives tease us friendly saying you are adopted. And Bollywood celebs are no different either. Stars like Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday and others have not really inherited their gorgeous looks from their parents. Take a look.