Shweta Tiwari

Today, we will be having a dekko at the SAVAGE QUEENS of the telly land. It is said being a part of the showbiz, trolling comes along with it. However, it just one of the many downsides of working in the entertainment world where everything one does is watched by everyone. TV celebs are more often trolled since they appear on the screens almost every day. However, a lot of celebs have started giving it back to the troll and in the most savage manner. Today, we will be talking about just the women from the television world who trolled back the trolls. Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Sumbul Touqeer and more actresses include in the list. Last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta Tiwari recently shared a post of pictures in which she was seem smiling and laughing. It seems like a clapback at the troll who keep asking her about why she is smiling in all of her pictures. 'They- “Itna kya hans rahi hai..!” Us- “tere Baap ka kya jaata hai,' her captioned read. Shweta has been trolled a lot, be it for her styling or her personal life. The actress, however, only responds when it bothers her a lot.