Shweta Tiwari to Nisha Rawal - Single moms of TV world

Things are changing for women but at a slow pace. These days women have been taking a stand for themselves for all the times they have been wronged and even when everyone is against them. Indian television has been one of the mediums that have tried to change the mindset of the audience with progressive storylines. And to add to that are our gorgeous TV actresses. Having faced a lot of issues in their personal lives, or by choice, some of the Tv actresses have been breaking patterns, moulds that women are expected to conform. From Shweta Tiwari to Nisha Rawal, Juhi Parmar, Sakshi Tanwar and more – let's have a dekko at 7 happening SINGLE moms from the TV world who are ruling their own destinies.