Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons. Her comment 'Meri bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai' has called for trouble. The actress is getting slammed on social media for the same. However, she is not the only one who has courted controversy with her statements. In the past, many TV stars have been in trouble for making remarks like that of Shweta. Read on.