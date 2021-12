Image credit: Instagram

5 celebrity couples who have kept the mystery around their love life intact

There are couples who never get tired of showing off their PDA in a public space, and there are couples who remain private with their relationships. And these rumoured celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and others fall in the latter. Though they are often seen spending time together, they haven't really come out as a couple and kept the mystery around their love life intact. Take a look.