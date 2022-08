Raju Srivastav recovers from heart attack

In a shocking turn of events, it has been reported that comedian Raju Srivastav has suffered a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi and is undergoing treatment. Reports say that he suffered the attack while he was working out in the gym. Everyone is praying for his speedy recovery as he recuperates in the hospital. Sadly, in the recent past, there have been many celebrity deaths due to sudden cardiac arrests/heart attacks.