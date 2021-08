Image credit: Google

Anuskha Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are parents to Vamika now, but there was a time when she was asked many times about having a kid. I feel every female actor goes through it, so people marry you off even before you are hitched and make you a mother before you are pregnant. I don’t pay attention to it, and just laugh these things off since I find them hilarious. When I read about such stuff, I think ‘where do such absurd things come from?’ Right now, I’m literally working round-the-clock, she had said to HT in 2018.