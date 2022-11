Sonam Kapoor looks fab

Weight loss in any form is not easy. People struggle to shed extra kilos. But with dedicated efforts, nothing is impossible. Learn it from our Bollywood divas. Sonam Kapoor recently left everyone stunned as she flaunted her transformed self post-pregnancy. The actress recently gave birth to a baby boy and netizens are quite surprised to see her weight loss post-delivery. Here's looking at other divas who left everyone stunned with their quick weight loss journey post pregnancy.