Image credit: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's son AbRam:

The superstar and his wife had an out-of-the-box idea before naming their son. AbRam is a combination of Propher Abraham but also has name of Hindu god Ram in the same. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja reveal NAME and FIRST PIC of their baby boy; say, 'In the spirit of Hanuman, Bheem and Mahadev...'