Here's why Prabhas is in the news

Actor Prabhas is one of the most loved stars who hails from the South. He has been working in Telugu movies and rose to fame with the same as a Pan-India star. However, it was SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise that brought him global fame. Prabhas' demand as an actor increased considerably. And he is still one of the most recognized and popular talents from the South. Of late the actor has been grabbing headlines for a lot of reasons. Let's have a dekko at the same. From Salaar's teaser release date to his marriage plans, Prabhas made the most news in recent times.