Avika Gor

Avika Gor who impressed all with her stint in Ballika Vadhu had once opened about weight-gain issues. She has now lost almost 18 kilos. She was brave enough to accept that it was not because of any kind of illness but because of her own doing. She penned a note saying, 'I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn’t like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly. I had let go too much. If it were due to an illness (Thyroid,PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control.' Further adding, 'But, it happened because I ate anything & everything, and I didn’t workout at all. Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn’t respect it. As a result, I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn’t even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking “how I must look right now.'