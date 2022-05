Taapsee Pannu in Pati Patna Aur Woh

Taapsee Pannu was the first lead in this Kartik Aaryan Khan starrer. However later Bhumi Pednekar replaced her. Taapsee spoke about this openly and slammed the makers for their unprofessionalism. She even went on the reveal that after she spoke about it in the media the makers came and apologised to her but didn't tell her why they replaced her with Bhumi. However here are repairs that the makers felt Bhumi would be the better choice over Taapsee as she has a lot more engagement with the audience.