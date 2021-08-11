BL
Toggle navigation
TV
Indian Idol 12
News & Gossip
Photos
Videos
Interviews
Hollywood
Celeb
Reviews
Movies
South
Style
Web Series
TV Shows
Box Office
whats hot
Mouni Roy
Hina Khan
Shruti Haasan
Aashka Goradia
Priyanka Chopra
Home
Photos
From Surbhi Jyoti to Surbhi Chandna – 6 TV actresses who are trying to break their ‘seedhi-saadi’ image by going ‘bold’
From Surbhi Jyoti to Surbhi Chandna – 6 TV actresses who are trying to break their ‘seedhi-saadi’ image by going ‘bold’
By
BollywoodLife
Published: August 11 2021, 21:32 PM IST