Sushmita Sen

Brahmarakshas Pisachini Nazar The news of Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi being a couple has left everyone shook. Bangladesh writer Taslima Nasreen who is known for her controversial statements had earlier tweeted, Sushmita Sen is such a self-dependent, self-reliant, self-confident, strong woman! Why should she marry a man? There is absolutely no need for it. Later, she wrote about how she loved Sushmita Sen after meeting her at Kolkata airport. She has written, I met Sushmita Sen only once. Met at Kolkata airport. She hugged me and said I love you. There is no one taller than me in the area, so standing next to me I felt suddenly bent. I could not easily remove my eyes of fascination from her beauty. I liked Sushmita Sen's personality the most. Adopted two daughters at a young age. Liked her honesty, bravery, awareness, self-reliance, liked her firmness, uprightness. But Sushmita is now spending time with a very unattractive person involved in various crimes. Because the man is very rich? So she was sold to money?' At the same time, the writer comments, 'Maybe she is in love with the man. But does not want to believe that she is in love. From those who fall in love with money, I lose respect very quickly.