Image credit: Instagram

Taapsee Pannu

The Indian Film industry has its flaws. Among all, the most common one is pay disparity. There are many actresses who have spoken about the wage gap as well as gender bias. Taapsee Pannu is the recent one to talk about it. In a recent interaction, she stated that actresses are easily replaceable in films but actors are not. She was quoted saying, ' I realised that the root cause of all these problems that you face as a female actor is because you are easily replaceable. Eventually, everybody is replaceable and we’re going to walk through it, but the ease with which a female actor is replaced is very different from how directors and producers wait for years for a male actor or write scripts for them. If that changes, things will change.'